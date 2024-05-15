The startup saga: Of gutsy founders, audacious VCs and the hunt for the next unicorn

Forbes India's Neha Bothra sits down with Karthik Reddy, co-founder and partner, Blume Ventures, to piece together how founders and investors cross the maze of value creation to take a startup from seed to scale. Join us as we delve into the secretive world of venture capital funds and demystify the randomness of success in VC investing, where investors depend on gut instincts more than financial data to find the next unicorn. Can they break the spell of the Power Law? Find out on Pathbreakers