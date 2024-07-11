15-year funds have to emerge for deeptech in India: Blume Ventures' Arpit Agarwal





Deeptech startups too must face the same litmus test of viability in the market, which means they must deliver serious value to customers at scale. The returns on such companies can be impressive, but the ecosystem will need to find ways to match the money for long-gestation projects with focussed execution, says Arpit Agarwal, partner at Blume Ventures, in an interview to Forbes India. Edited excerpts.



Q. How did Blume build a deeptech portfolio?

One thing that sets us apart—and probably many other firms too—is our willingness to act decisively without waiting for consensus. For instance, back in 2011-2012, we discovered Carbon Clean, a startup from IIT-Kharagpur dabbling in carbon innovation. They lacked a concrete business plan, but we saw potential and backed them early on.





