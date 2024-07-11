Deeptech in India will be a multi-decade journey: Rajan Anandan





Rajan Anandan, managing director at venture capital (VC) firm Peak XV, also leads the VC firm’s Surge programme for early and seed investments in startups. In an interview with Forbes India, he pointed out that deeptech in India is where software startups were in 2010 to 2012. Edited excerpts:



Q. Give us a sense of why you started thinking about deeptech startups in India.

Our primary focus remains identifying exceptional entrepreneurs targeting sizeable markets. Recently, we’ve witnessed a surge in deeptech startups, reflecting our investment strategy. If you leave aside AI (artificial intelligence), initially, ventures like Log9, in advanced battery tech, and Absolute, in biosciences, stood out. Following a brief hiatus, a new wave of compelling deeptech opportunities emerged about 18 to 24 months ago.





