Newtrace Energy: Building deeptech for green hydrogen

The deep-science duo of Prasanta Sarkar and Rochan Sinha is developing a technology offered by only three other companies in the world
Prasanta Sarkar and Rochan Sinha co-founded Newtrace Energy in 2020 to develop a new class of “membrane-less” electrolysers to produce green hydrogen for industrial customers. Today, most of the 6 to 7 million tonnes of hydrogen produced in the country annually is from fossil fuels.
(This story appears in the 12 July, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)