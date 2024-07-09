Deep Tech India: Why Rajan Anandan at Peak XV thinks it's never been better

In this episode, Rajan Anandan, a managing director at the venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, talks about how India's deep tech ecosystem is today where the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector was 10 years ago. In this conversation, Anandan, who also leads Peak XV's Surge accelerator program for early-stage startups, talks about why there's never been a better time to startup in deep tech in India