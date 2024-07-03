India's deeptech sector is on the cusp of commercialisation





Let’s start with a quick update on some of the deeptech startups we featured in our special issue on the sector last year. In the last six months, at Ati Motors, which makes autonomous mobile robots for industrial applications, customers have begun to use the Bengaluru startup’s products in every market the venture targeted, including the US, India and Southeast Asia.



“The US traction has especially been very good and we have succeeded in putting a team in place with an office in Detroit,” CEO Saurabh Chandra says. The number of Ati’s robots deployed has hit the 100-unit mark.





