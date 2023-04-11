CynLr's Nikhil R and Gokul NA on how far they've come, the launch of H.I.V.E, and what's next

In this episode, Nikhil Ramaswamy and Gokul NA, co-founders of CynLr, talk about how far they've come, chasing their dream of building a deep-tech hardware engineering company out of India. The duo has been developing a machine learning and computer-vision-based platform to make industrial robotic arms far more versatile than they are today. Their technology has shown early promise and drawn interest from potential multinational customers. Recently, they launched H.I.V.E, their state-of-the-art R&D centre. They are also only two months away from commercialising their first product