Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. CynLr's Nikhil R and Gokul NA on how far they've come, the launch of H.I.V.E, and what's next

CynLr's Nikhil R and Gokul NA on how far they've come, the launch of H.I.V.E, and what's next

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
116 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Nikhil Ramaswamy and Gokul NA, co-founders of CynLr, talk about how far they've come, chasing their dream of building a deep-tech hardware engineering company out of India. The duo has been developing a machine learning and computer-vision-based platform to make industrial robotic arms far more versatile than they are today. Their technology has shown early promise and drawn interest from potential multinational customers. Recently, they launched H.I.V.E, their state-of-the-art R&D centre. They are also only two months away from commercialising their first product

Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Gartner raises IT services forecast for 2023 ahead of TCS, Infosys earnings results this week

Apr 10, 2023
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

India notifies IT rules to establish fact checker for 'government business' content; Startup funding continues to fall

Apr 7, 2023
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Capillary makes second US acquisition; Speciale raises new growth fund; Infosys wins LexisNexis order

Apr 6, 2023
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Skyroot Aerospace conducts successful long duration test of cryogenic engine and also advances green fuel tech

Apr 5, 2023
Ganesh Rengaswamy Quona Capital_SM

Startup Fridays S4 Ep9: Ganesh Rengaswamy's fascinating trip from Travel Guru to Quona Capital

Apr 5, 2023
Thumbnail Podcast.jpeg

Driving efficiencies through low code platforms with The COO Collective

Mar 31, 2023
See More