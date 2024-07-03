The Nose Knows: Sniffing out the marketing tricks of the trade

While navigating the marketplace, customers need to arm themselves with knowledge of aromatic tactics
Have you ever been enveloped by the aroma of a bakery, feeling as though you're floating on a cloud of freshly baked bread? This isn't a mere figment of your empty stomach—it's a deliberate, subtle, yet powerful sales tactic. Welcome to the world of olfactory marketing, where retailers compete in the sport of "scent seduction," aiming for the gold.
Let's take a whiff of the science behind this aromatic allure. Picture your sense of smell as a top-notch detective, gathering clues and relaying messages to the brain's emotional centre with astonishing speed. This detective is so adept that it can evoke nostalgia, hunger, or even love before you've had a chance to process the emotion consciously.