Rahi Chadda has over 1 million followers on Instagram

Image: Pietro Schiavetti



Rahi Chadda, 28

Fashion Influencer and supermodel



Rahi Chadda, 28, has had a hectic week at the recently concluded Men’s Fashion Week in Milan. As a global fashion influencer, he was invited as a VIP front-row guest by luxury brands such as Giorgio Armani, Zegna, Prada and Fendi, to name a few. He was swamped with work, attending five shows a day and creating content for his global social media audience which is interested in his fashion, style and the lifestyle he promotes.



“Yes, there are tight deadlines, high demands, late nights with the commentaries and reviews I work on for the shows and my favourite looks, along with preparing my videos and pictures of the posts for the following day,” says Chadda, adding that the experience is fulfilling because he is at the “height of creativity and inspiration”.





(This story appears in the 25 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)