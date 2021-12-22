After a first, but short-lived, foray into fashion in 2021, the corset now seems to be back on the scene. Image: Pushba / Shutterstock



Back from the dead in 2021 thanks to the growing influence of TV shows on fashion, the corset could well become a must-have item in 2022. Once considered constraining, even oppressive, for women—a far cry from the body positive and #MeToo movements—the garment now seems to be viewed in a different light, somewhere between emancipation and self-assertion.





A tentative return

The corset as a symbol of emancipation