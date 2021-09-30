Sparkles, lingerie, disco: Fashion gets back into party mode

Sparkle and shine was everywhere in Milan, as seen here on the Versace runway.

Image: Marco Bertorello / AFP



The optimism and spontaneity of Fashion Weeks in New York and London was followed by the festive spirit of Milan. The Italian runways brought an explosion of color, and especially sparkle and shine, with disco-inspired outfits laced with lashings of sensuality, marked by the return of visible lingerie. While the pandemic may not yet be over, it seems that fashion is keen to turn the page (for good).



After the rain comes the sunshine. In Milan, designers seemed to be on a mission to draw a line under the recent difficult period and look to more optimistic, joyful and lively times. And that's something that's sure to be reflected in spring-summer 2022 womenswear wardrobes, with festive, colorful, bright, often short-cut pieces, and with the bra making an appearance as the guest star of the season, or almost.





Lingerie inside and out

All that glitters

Suits join the party