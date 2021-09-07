Fashion Week is returning to New York with in-person energy

After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York is opening its Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Week with the return of in-person runway shows featuring big names like Tom Ford and Altuzarra.

Image: Angela Weiss / AFP



But Covid-related curbs will deprive the series of some of its usual international flavor as it rolls out this week.



The pandemic overshadowed the last two fashion weeks, in September 2020 and February 2021, as both were dominated by virtual runway shows.





The Covid factor

Less routine