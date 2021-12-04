"Lucifer", "Squid Game" and "You" (from left to right) are among the favorite currently airing TV series of Americans and Canadians age 13 to 39.

Image: Courtesy of Netflix



Which TV series is your standout show of 2021? A study looked at the tastes of 13-to-39-year-olds when it comes to currently airing TV series, in a bid to find out which shows found favor with Generation Z and Millennial viewers this year.



It's a Netflix series that has conquered Generation Z and Millennial viewers in 2021. Seeing phenomenal success since its release in September, "Squid Game" takes the top spot in the ranking of favorite currently airing TV series among 13-to-39-year-olds, YPulse reveals in its latest TV and Entertainment Report.





Favorite currently airing TV shows among 13-to-39-year-olds: