Sanya Malhotra

Image: Mexy Xavier



Filmmaker Umesh Bist recalls how actor Sanya Malhotra, on the sets of his film Pagglait, became so vulnerable that she gave herself over to the onscreen character of a young widow who is unable to grieve the death of her husband.



In the film, which was released on Netflix in March, the protagonist Sandhya Giri is shown to be all over the place. Bist recalls that Malhotra, while shooting in Lucknow, told him how she returned to her hotel room and realised that everything was scattered and in a disarray.





