Rema Rajeshwari, first woman IPS officer from her home district in Kerala’s Idukki

Image: Vikas Chandra Pureti for Forbes India



Before she became an IPS, Rema Rajeshwari did a Master’s in computer science. It’s perhaps no coincidence that the 42-year-old cop, the first woman IPS officer from her home district in Kerala’s Idukki, would often weave her passion into her profession. “I have a very strong academic interest in new-age crimes. And since the 2016 US elections, I have been following how misinformation has become a tool for influence operations,” says Rajeshwari.



Yet, in 2018, when Rajeshwari, then the district police chief of Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal region, received reports of villagers ganging up and attacking strangers “it didn’t occur to me that the malaise that had exploded with the US elections would trickle down to a backward, low-literacy district in Telangana”. Gadwal had a history of factional political violence, hence occasional brutalities weren’t unheard of, but her beat officers pointed the finger elsewhere. “They found two WhatsApp videos doing the rounds and spreading rumours of a kidnapping and an organ harvesting gang on the prowl,” says Rajeshwari. The digital gossip blew up into a law and order problem.





