We are fact-checkers, not news publishers, so new rules don't apply to us: Alt News to Delhi HC

In a petition filed before the Delhi High Court, Alt News wants the court to declare that it is not a publisher of news and current affairs.

Are articles published by a fact-checking publication verifying the veracity of publicly available information “news and current affairs content”, as defined under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021? According to fact-checking website Alt News, they’re not.

Apart from arguing that is not a publisher, Alt News, in the same vein as The Wire, The Quint, The News Minute and Live Law before it, has argued that the Code of Ethics is ultra vires, impinges on freedom of speech and expression, and erodes free media via an adjudicatory mechanism that is headed by the central government.

Calling the rules “sweeping”, “onerous”, “burdensome”, Alt News’s petition says that they impinge on freedom of speech, are “draconian”, “unjust”, where the central government has the final say on complaints filed against content on a news portal, and has the power to “interfere even in the absence of any complaint(s)”.

The vacation bench constituting Justices C Hari Shankar and Subramonium Prasad has tagged Alt News’s petition with those of The Wire and The Quint. Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, on behalf of all three publications, today had sought a stay on any coercive action by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for not complying with the code while the petitions were being heard. The bench asked why the stay was not sought from the regular bench. Ramakrishnan replied that the threat of coercive action was brought up only via a June 18 notice from MIB, at which point the court had already broken for vacation. The bench refused to grant a stay, stating that it was not in agreement with her.

In the earlier cases filed by The Wire and The Quint, the Centre had been directed to file a response by April 16, but it hasn’t filed a response yet. Earlier today, the court directed the Centre (represented by Additional Solicitor Generals Vikramjit Banerjee and Chetan Sharma, and standing counsel for central government in the Delhi High Court Kirtiman Singh) to file a reply before the matter is taken up by the regular bench on July 7.

Is Alt News a publisher or not?

Despite this, as per Alt News, the government, via MIB, is “pressurising” it to comply under the Digital Media Code of Ethics by adhering to the Code of Ethics, appointing a grievance officer, registering with a self-regulating body (tier two of the grievance redressal mechanism) and furnishing all such information to the MIB.

It is not clear how Alt News is making this argument, especially when it is a founding member of DIGIPUB News India Foundation which represents digital news media organisations. Furthermore, its own methodology for fact-checking explains that apart from using digital tools (such as Google Reverse Image search), it contacts local authorities to debunk rumours, consults subject matter experts where necessary among other steps. Most news publications engage in similar methodology and then some to do reporting and fact-checking.

In a response to two emails sent by Sinha to the MIB, in an email dated June 9, Kshitij Aggarwal, assistant director (digital media) at MIB, wrote that Alt News would be classified as a publisher of news and current affairs content under the rules. He cited the content published on the Alt News website and on its verified social media accounts which shows that “the published content involves analysis of claims related to recent events, including those of socio-political, economic or cultural nature going viral on digital and/or social media”. The email also cites Alt News’s methodology for fact-checking which, as per the email, involves “selection, research and publishing of content related to recent claims, speeches, tweets, hashtags, etc which may also be of a political nature”.

In response, on June 11, Sinha wrote to Aggarwal, stating that by the logic that fact-checking entails analysis, “every person or entity, any comment on the internet on socio political themes would fall within the meaning” of the publishers of news and current affairs “because any comment on the internet would be a result of some element of analysis”. “Surely, that could not be the logic behind IT Rules as such an interpretation would lead to an absurd situation,” she wrote. She said the information on grievance redressal mechanism is available on the website to every reader, and that “there is no urgency to press us at this juncture”.

Free press goes for a toss

Criteria for grievances are too vague, subjective

It has further argued that since such subjective and vague criteria like “good taste” and “decency” can be invoked to seek government interference, the rules also violate Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution as they place unreasonable restrictions on the right to practice the profession and business of online news journalism. Article 19(1)(g) grants all citizens the right “to practise any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business”.