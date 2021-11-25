Netflix has teamed up with Spotify to create a new hub on the audio-streaming platform.

Image: Courtesy of Netflix



From "Squid Game" to "Money Heist," fans of Netflix hits can now delve into the music featured in their favorite shows. The streaming giant has partnered with Spotify to create a new hub dedicated to its shows. Whether you're a Free or a Premium Spotify user, there's a variety of content to discover, from playlists to special podcasts.



Even Netflix wants to get into the audio market, it seems. After serving up its series and movies in podcast version, the American giant has launched a new hub on the audio streaming site Spotify, the platform announced, Tuesday, November 23.





Over 22,500 "Squid Game"-themed playlists