Celebrities like Zoë Kravitz have been photographed in the streets of New York with wired headphones. Image: RSMX/starmaxinc.com/ Shutterstock



Apple may have a reason to be worried: its AirPods are falling out of favor with the younger generations. These users prefer the humble, wired style of headphones. That's right, the retro accessories are coming back into fashion thanks to celebrities like Lily-Rose Depp and Bella Hadid. A phenomenon that says a lot about our relationship with nostalgia.



They've been stored in the back of our drawers since 2016, when Apple relegated them to the realm of uncool with the release of its Airpods. But now it's quite possible that we'll have to dig them out again to be on the cutting-edge of cool... even if we have to untangle them to do so. Trendsetters like Lily-Rose Depp and Zoë Kravitz were recently photographed on the streets of New York City decked out with their best wired headphones.





AirPods, not so cool anymore?