  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers
  4. Video streaming, social media take up most of the world's Internet bandwidth

Video streaming, social media take up most of the world's Internet bandwidth

Here's a look at what dominates Internet bandwidth across the world

By Samidha Jain
Infographics By Kapil Kashyap
Published: Sep 24, 2021 01:44:51 PM IST
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 03:28:15 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the day: New record
You can now pay Twitter tips with bitcoin