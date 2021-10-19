'Squid Game' is Netflix's cash cow

In less than four weeks, "Squid Game" went straight to the top, registering the best start for a series on Netflix with a record 111 million subscriber households having watched it

Image: Noh Juhan / Netflix



Netflix has hit the jackpot! Over the last few weeks it's been impossible to ignore the "Squid Game" phenonemon sweeping the world. And Netflix's latest global success is set to continue making its mark on the streaming platform. The South Korean series could bring in almost $900 million for the American giant. Winning!





40 times the original budget