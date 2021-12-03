"Money Heist" will come to an end on Friday when Netflix releases its final five episodes.

Image: Benjamin Bouly Rames / AFPTV / AFP



One of Netflix's most watched series, Spanish thriller "Money Heist", will come to an end on Friday when the US streaming giant releases its final five episodes.



The following are five facts about the show about a gang of thieves who launch elaborate heists:



Sleeper hit

Resistance symbol

Crime inspiration

City names

Building swap