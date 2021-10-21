Balenciaga: The story of a brand destined for success

Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Image: Theo Wargo/ Getty Images/ AFP



After ruling supreme for months, the house of Gucci has been relegated to second place among the most popular fashion brands, knocked off the top spot by Balenciaga. A return to haute couture and a host of bold—and avant-garde—collaborations have paved the way for this luxury brand to win (back) the hearts of fashion fans, driven notably by the notoriously hard-to-please Gen Z.



Balenciaga seems to draw as much fascination as criticism, thanks largely to a marketing strategy that can only be described as bold—if not totally crazy. Still, the fashion house is the talk of the whole world, it seems, to the point of becoming the most popular brand in the latest Lyst* report on the top trends and brands in the third quarter of 2021. The brand, helmed by Georgian designer and Vetements founder Demna Gvasalia has risen five places in just a few months to challenge Gucci, another brand particularly popular with Gen Z, and which was previously the ranking's undisputed leader.





