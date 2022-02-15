Life is not a template and neither is mine. Like several who have worked as journalists, I am a generalist in my over two decade experience across print, global news wires and dotcom firms. But there has been one underlying theme in each phase; life gave me the chance to observe and tell a story -- from early days tracking a securities scam to terror attacks and some of India's most significant court trials. Besides writing, I have jumped fences to become an entrepreneur, as an investment advisor -- and also taught the finer aspects of business journalism to young minds. At Forbes India, I also keep an eye on some of its proprietary specials like the Rich list, GenNext and Celebrity lists. An alumnus of Xavier Institute of Communications and H.R College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai, I have worked for organisations such as Agence France-Presse, Business Standard, The Financial Express and The Times of India prior to this.
Eeshan Sharma (left) and Mehul Nath Jindal are taking credit to those who need it most
Image: Selvaprakash Lakshanan for Forbes India
Image: Selvaprakash Lakshanan for Forbes India
Mehul Nath Jindal, 21
Co-founder and CEO, BharatX
How do chances stack up for the success of a college student—Mehul Jindal, around 19 then—who along with three friends started a consumer credit venture BharatX in the competitive financial services environment, a few weeks before the Covid-19 outbreak in 2019. Not very high. The lack of business experience, capital and a networking reach might have stared back at them as real concerns for investors at that time.
A little over two years down the line—after a Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-induced moratorium and two pandemic waves—BharatX and Jindal are riding high. In December 2021, it announced the raising of $250,000 (₹1.87 crore) in a pre-seed round, led by Java Capital and backed by Y Combinator, and marquee angel investors such as Shaadi.com’s founder Anupam Mittal and HSBC’s former chief operating officer (COO) Ritesh Jain, alongside other industry veterans.
(This story appears in the 25 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)