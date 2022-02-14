The Great Indian Kitchen brought actor Nimisha Sajayan pan-India acclaim

Nimisha Sajayan, 25

Actor



Cinema is an art, and when it has a tinge of political or social issues, the value of it gets bigger, says Nimisha Sajayan.



The 25-year-old actor, in a short span of five years in the Malayalam film industry, has worked with a number of reputed filmmakers, including Rajeev Ravi, Mahesh Narayanan, Madhupal and Dileesh Pothan. The year 2021 was particularly a high point in her career, as she had four back-to-back successes with strong roles in Malik alongside Fahadh Faasil, and director Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu with Kunchako Boban and Joju George, and the Mammooty-starrer One.





(This story appears in the 25 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)