A couple prepares for the Mass Marriage ceremony rituals. An NGO called "Aloy Phera" organised a Mass marriage ceremony of 100 Couples from different religions in Kolkata on Valentines Day to spread the message of love and social harmony. Couples lacking basic financial support took part in this event.

Image: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images









