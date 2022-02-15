  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo Of The Day: Humble beginnings

Photo Of The Day: Humble beginnings

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 15, 2022 01:12:10 PM IST
Updated: Feb 15, 2022 01:26:06 PM IST

A couple prepares for the Mass Marriage ceremony rituals. An NGO called "Aloy Phera" organised a Mass marriage ceremony of 100 Couples from different religions in Kolkata on Valentines Day to spread the message of love and social harmony. Couples lacking basic financial support took part in this event.
Image: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Mehul Nath Jindal, Eeshan Sharma: Taking credit to those who need it most
Tyler Sloat on selling marbles in fifth grade, products culture, the IPO and the billion-dollar aspiration at Freshworks