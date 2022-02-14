I am Senior Assistant Editor with the Forbes India magazine in Mumbai. A journalist for over a decade, I am also the author of Ramakant Achrekar: Master Blaster’s Master, a biography of the great cricket coach, and Vinod Kambli: The Lost Hero, a biography of the former India cricketer. Apart from my love for news and writing, I am passionate about cricket, movies and music
Adarsh Gourav likes meeting new people and experiencing life. That helps him as an actor
After he had cleared three rounds of auditions with casting director Tess Joseph for The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav bought a T-shirt and a pair of trousers for ₹100 from the street market near Andheri station, Mumbai. He wore those when he went for director Ramin Bahrani’s audition and squatted on the spot as soon as he opened the door.
“I knew that is what he was looking for. I knew it would look authentic to the director and myself eventually,” says Adarsh, who bagged the role of Balram, a tea seller-turned-chauffeur, in the screen adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s book. To further get into the skin of the character of an ambitious man who does menial jobs, he worked at a puri stall in New Delhi for two weeks, cleaning utensils and earning ₹100 a day. “I still have the money I earned on the first two days in my wallet,” says Adarsh. “I would even get on the Metro in Balram’s clothes. I had called for them two weeks in advance.”
