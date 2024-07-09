Chara Technologies: Building motors sans rare earth metals

Three entrepreneurs are developing a class of synchronous reluctance motors that can power EVs to tillers
When Bhaktha Keshavachar, co-founder and CEO of Chara Technologies, sat down with this writer for the first time, last December, it was at a startup conference at the IIM-Ahmedabad’s Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship, now referred to as IIMA Ventures. “We are grey-haired or even hairless founders,” he joked, referring to how his two fellow founders of the Bengaluru company and himself don’t fit the stereotype of two youngsters fresh out of college.
