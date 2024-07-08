Ethereal Machines: Creating machining-as-a-service for the world

A problem became an opportunity, and an award-winning CNC machine is at the heart of a manufacturing service that the startup is pioneering from India
Kaushik Mudda and Navin Jain, co-founders of Ethereal Machines, were still in college when they stumbled upon the limitations of a robotic arm they’d built; it led them to the world of computer numerical control (CNC) machining. Long story short, they decided the best way forward was to make their own machines. And when they made the first one, “we realised a problem we were trying to solve for ourselves was also a massive opportunity”, Mudda recalls.