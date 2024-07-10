Digantara: Building a Google Maps for space

Digantara is evolving into a provider of an important infrastructure layer to not only commercial space economy customers, but also for India's strategic and defence purposes
The founders of Digantara Research and Technologies describe their venture as a “space situational awareness” company. Anirudh Sharma and Rahul Rawat started tinkering with the idea for it while they were still in college, in Punjab, in 2018, having learnt of a satellite club their friend Tanveer Ahmed was running in Bengaluru.
