InCore: Building a semiconductors ecosystem out of India

Starting with embedded processors for everyday appliances, the venture aspires to develop made-in-India chips all the way to high-performance computing
In May 2023, Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital’s India and Southeast Asia unit) led a $3 million seed round in InCore Semiconductors, incubated at the IIT-Madras. The company is developing semiconductor processors based on RISC-V open source architecture. And made-in-India chips and systems-on chip products based on InCore’s platform could one day have a big impact, reducing the country’s semiconductor import bill. “Ultimately, in systems, whether it be operating systems or processors, you need to build prototypes,” says GS Madhusudan, InCore’s co-founder and CEO. “It’s an applied field. You can create any kind of theory you want, but something like a Microsoft Windows is bringing together hundreds of theories and practices into a practical system.”