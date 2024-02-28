Nadeem Ahmed: The managing doctor

Nadeem Ahmed | 29
Senior consultant, McKinsey & Co
For Nadeem Ahmed, becoming a doctor came quite naturally. Growing up in a joint family of doctors in Chennai, he was expected to follow in the family’s footsteps. Still, it wasn’t until he became a caregiver for his grandmother that Ahmed firmed up that decision. “She was a three-time cancer survivor and when I wasn’t attending school, I used to support her through her radiation cycle,” Ahmed says. “She passed away after her remission the fourth time and that really hit me. But that was the north star for me to get into medicine.”
(This story appears in the 23 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)