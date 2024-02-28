Abhishek Agarwal: Creating wealth by offering health

Abhishek Agarwal | 29
Co-founder and director, Farmley
Business talk around cash flow, vendor relationships and customer management during family dinner conversations sparked an interest in Abhishek Agarwal from a young age.
It put him on a path to pursue a BTech in Mechanical Engineering at IIT-Roorkee. It was during those days that Agarwal immersed himself in campus startups, soaking up insights, gaining hands-on experience, and even experienced the success of an early venture.
(This story appears in the 23 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)