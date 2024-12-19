The Banarasi Edit by Amit Aggarwal puts the spotlight on repurposing

Amit Aggarwal's upcycled luxury collection, The Banarasi Edit, merges tradition with modernity to breathe new life into pre-loved textiles. Each piece reflects the rich heritage of Banarasi weaves while embracing contemporary design. The collection is a celebration of heritage, sustainability, and the transformative power of fashion.

In a conversation with Forbes India, the designer shares insights about how the collection introduces innovative element while maintaining their timeless essence. Edited excerpts:

Q. India has a vast variety of weaves with a rich cultural heritage, so what was the technical reason for going with Banarasi weave for this project?

The Banarasi weave was an obvious choice for this project, given its exceptional craftsmanship and rich historical significance. Known for its intricate patterns and rich texture, the Banarasi saree has long been a symbol of heritage & opulence in India. From a technical standpoint, its combination of silk and zari (metallic thread) provides both structural strength and the ability to capture fine detailing, making it an ideal base for our vision. This made it the perfect foundation for our vision of blending tradition with contemporary design, while maintaining a sense of elegance and timelessness. The complexity of the weave offers unique opportunities for creative innovation in restoration and upcycling, which lies at the heart of this collection.

Q. The collection embodies the Hindu philosophy of reincarnation. Can you elaborate on how this concept influenced the creative process?

Reincarnation, as a philosophical concept, represents transformation, renewal, and the endless cycle of life. In the context of The Banarasi Edit, this idea directly informs our creative process, where we breathe new life into pre-loved Banarasi sarees—giving them a second lease on life through upcycling. The concept of reincarnation allowed us to envision these vintage textiles not as things of the past, but as vibrant, evolving pieces of art that transcend time. Each saree is transformed, preserving its heritage while also being reinterpreted for a new era. In this way, the collection is not only a reflection of the philosophical idea of rebirth but also an embodiment of sustainability, as we honor both the past and the future.

Q. What unique restoration techniques did you use to breathe new life into the pre-loved Banarasi sarees?

Our approach to restoration blends traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques. Our signature cording techniques reinforce the fabric and reinterpret traditional draping styles, honoring the timeless spirit of these age-old textiles.

Q. What challenges did you face during the creation of The Banarasi Edit, particularly in working with vintage textiles?

Working with vintage textiles, especially Banarasi sarees, presents unique challenges due to their age and delicate nature. One of the main hurdles was ensuring that the integrity of the fabric was maintained while still achieving the creative vision. Many of these sarees have been passed down through generations, and the wear on them varies—some are fragile, others may have faded or sustained damage. Restoring these pieces required an in-depth understanding of textile preservation, and we had to experiment with various techniques to find the right balance between conservation and innovation. Another challenge was ensuring that the modern upcycled elements seamlessly integrated with the traditional fabric without detracting from its cultural significance.

Q. Upcycling plays a central role in The Banarasi Edit. How do you think this approach contributes to the broader conversation on sustainability in the fashion industry?

Upcycling is at the heart of The Banarasi Edit, driven by the need for more thoughtful practices in the fashion industry. By reimagining pre-loved Banarasi sarees, we’re extending the life of these exquisite textiles, reducing waste, and fostering a circular economy. This collection highlights the value of repurposing what already exists, rather than contributing to the overproduction of new materials. It encourages consumers to embrace a more responsible approach towards fashion—one that prioritizes quality, craftsmanship, and longevity over quantity and disposability. Through this, we aim to spark a broader conversation about mindful consumption and the role of innovation in luxury fashion.

Q. How do you see The Banarasi Edit influencing the future of fashion, especially in the realm of high-end sustainable couture?

The Banarasi Edit represents a bold step forward in the realm of high-end sustainable couture by merging heritage with innovation. This collection challenges the conventional boundaries of luxury fashion, showing that sustainability and craftsmanship can coexist without compromising on elegance or exclusivity. I believe it sets a precedent for the future of fashion, where high-end designers will increasingly prioritize sustainability not just in materials, but in the entire design and production process. The idea that couture can be both timeless and environmentally conscious will likely influence other designers to explore heritage textiles, upcycling, and conscious design, making sustainability a key pillar of future luxury fashion.

Q. How do you see this collection resonating with both Indian and global audiences?

The Banarasi Edit has been designed to resonate with a global audience, as it draws on India’s rich textile heritage while embracing contemporary sensibilities. For Indian audiences, it connects them to a part of their cultural heritage, evoking nostalgia and pride in traditional craftsmanship. For global audiences, it offers a unique opportunity to experience one of India’s most iconic weaves in a modern context. The global appeal also lies in the growing demand for sustainable luxury, and this collection speaks to consumers who are increasingly looking for fashion that tells a meaningful story, supports artisan communities, and contributes to the circular economy. In essence, it merges the best of both worlds—tradition and modernity, local craftsmanship, and global sensibilities.

Q. What role do technology and new methodologies play in your design process for upcycled couture?

Technology plays a key role in enhancing our upcycling process, but it’s the handmade craftsmanship that truly defines our work. What sets our work apart is the human touch at every stage—whether it’s the delicate process of cording or the drape finishing that ensures the perfect fit and flow. By combining these time-honored methods with the precision of technology, we push the boundaries of what’s possible in upcycled couture while honoring the authenticity and skill of traditional craftsmanship. Every piece is a celebration of the art of making, by hand, from start to finish.

Q. How does The Banarasi Edit align with your brand’s vision and business strategy in the luxury market?

The Banarasi Edit aligns perfectly with our brand’s commitment to celebrating craftsmanship, sustainability, and timeless luxury. Our vision has always been to create pieces that tell a story, transcend trends, and have a lasting impact on both the wearer and the environment. By focusing on upcycling and working with heritage fabrics, we are reinforcing our dedication to sustainability while maintaining our core values of exclusivity and artistry. This collection not only underscores our business strategy of offering high-end, sustainable couture but also positions us as leaders in a growing segment of luxury fashion that values craftsmanship, heritage, and environmental consciousness.

Q. Do you plan to continue exploring upcycling and the use of heritage fabrics in future collections?

Absolutely. Upcycling and working with heritage fabrics is something we see as central to the future of our brand. Not only is it a sustainable approach, but it also allows us to tell stories through the textiles we use—stories of craftsmanship, culture, and history. In future collections, we will continue to explore innovative ways to reimagine and transform pre-loved materials, while respecting the traditions that they represent. We believe that sustainability and creativity are not mutually exclusive, and we are excited to push the boundaries of this approach in future collections, offering our customers more thoughtfully designed, eco-conscious luxury pieces.