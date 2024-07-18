Luxury real estate: What are India's rich buying?

As disposable incomes of HNIs and UHNIs rise, they are not just buying luxury primary homes but also secondary properties including villas, farmhouses and apartments abroad as investment options
High-end residential properties are in great demand across India as the number of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNI) and Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNIs) with significant disposable income has been on the rise due to the country’s rapid economic growth.This has led to a significant increase in a growing aspiration for a lifestyle that includes lavish living spaces with cutting-edge amenities.“India’s luxury real estate market is going through a substantial shift, with a projected growth rate of over 5 percent from 2023 to 2028,” says Ritesh Mehta, senior director/head-north, east & west residential services, JLL. “The resurgence in India’s luxury residential real estate has spurred robust growth [in the luxury residential real estate market] as about 45 percent of the overall luxury stock was injected in the last five years alone,” he adds.According to Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, luxury housing had a mere 4 percent share back in Q1 2019, “indicating that trends have visibly reversed completely”.“The segment has also grown at a CAGR of over 9 percent since 2019 across the gateway cities,” adds Mehta. While lifestyle upgrades are a significant motivator, India Sotheby’s International Realty’s Luxury Outlook Survey 2024 reveals that most affluent investors now prioritise capital appreciation as their primary reason for buying real estate.“This shift indicates a resurgence of investor activity in the property market,” says Ashwin Chadha, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty. “Additionally, many surveyed investors expressed a desire to create assets for the next generation, suggesting a long-term investment approach and desire to pick up quality luxury real estate in prime locations.”Supply of new luxury homes, says Puri of Anarock, stood at nearly 28,020 units in the first quarter of 2024. “As things stand now, we expect at least 5-10 percent rise in the overall new supply of luxury homes in the coming quarters,” says Puri.Latest Anarock Research also indicates that out of the approximate 1,30,170 units sold across the top seven cities in Q1 2024, the share of luxury home sales priced >Rs 1.5 crore stood at 21 percent comprising sale of approx. 27,070 units, he adds.The luxury housing segment has emerged as a highly attractive investment option, particularly among UHNIs, HNIs, NRIs, and industrialists. “Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are increasingly investing in India’s luxury real estate market, injecting $13.1 billion into the sector in 2023 alone,” says Mehta, adding, “It is projected that NRIs will contribute to 25 percent of the country’s total real estate investments by 2025.”Discounts and multiple offers by developers initially during the pandemic made such properties even more lucrative and attractive for several buyers. “In this backdrop (amid rising consumer demand), developers changed their strategy [from affordable housing] and came forward to launch more projects in the luxury category, thereby increasing the new supply,” says Puri.