India needs energy-efficient buildings, today

If India wants to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, energy-efficient buildings are an important piece of the puzzle. But there has been little progress in that direction
The market size of the real estate sector in India is estimated at $477 billion, contributing to 7.3 percent of the total economic output, according to a 2023 Naredco-Knight Frank report. This is expected to expand to $5.8 trillion, or 15.5 percent of the total economic output of the country, by 2047.
The demand for buildings and rate of construction activity are going to increase due to factors like rapid urbanisation and growing disposable income of people. Real estate is also a job-creator, accounting for 18 percent of the total employment in the country, as per the report.
