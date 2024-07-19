Eleganz Interiors Ltd- Leaders of design & build industry





Eleganz Interiors Ltd., under the dynamic leadership of Sammeer Pakvasa, has revolutionized the design and build industry. Explore how this innovative company has set new benchmarks in excellence and sustainability. Eleganz Interiors Ltd., a trailblazer in the design and build industry, has come a long way since its humble beginnings on a dining table in 1988. Founded by Akshay and Sonal Pakvasa, this family-run business initially focused on interior fit-outs for corporate clients. Starting with just four employees and a small team of tradesmen, Eleganz quickly established a reputation for excellence and reliability, leading to a steady stream of repeat clientele, particularly among banks and financial institutions. The company underwent a significant transformation in 1996 when it became a private limited company. The turning point, however, came in 1999 with the entry of Sammeer Pakvasa as the Managing Director and CEO. Sammeer, with his visionary leadership, spearheaded the expansion of Eleganz, starting with the establishment of the Bangalore office in 2001. Under his guidance, Eleganz grew to have offices in major cities across India, becoming a household name in corporate fit-outs across various industries, including IT, banking, pharmaceuticals, and R&D. Recognizing the fast-changing dynamics of the industry, Sammeer steered Eleganz towards becoming a general contracting firm and eventually a leader in the design and build segment. This strategic shift enabled the company to offer a comprehensive suite of services, blending design creativity with construction excellence. Transitioning from a contractor to a design and build firm was challenging, but Sammeer’s commitment to quality and innovation soon paid off, positioning Eleganz as a prominent player in the market. "Sammeer Pakvasa is a pioneer, proactive, productive, pursuing excellence, and creating Eleganz brand of his very own. The floodgates of perfection opened. He is known for his clear thinking. Sammeer meticulously executed projects. The cocoon blossomed into the talent of a butterfly. " says Deepak Parekh - Ex-Chairman - HDFC Group of Companies.Eleganz’s foray into international markets began in 2022 with the launch of their Singapore operations. The company successfully executed projects worth 11 million dollars by 2023, showcasing its ability to deliver high-quality work on a global scale. In 2024, Eleganz achieved a significant milestone by securing a 700,000 sqft design and build project, the largest of its kind in terms of size and value within the industry. Sustainability lies at the heart of all Eleganz projects, with LEED and WELL certifications playing a crucial role in their ethos. The company has also ventured into structural contracts and aims to enter the EPC segment, with a five-year vision to design and build net-zero buildings and interiors. "At Eleganz Interiors, our vision is to create spaces that inspire and innovate, blending sustainability with exceptional design. We are committed to transforming environments and setting new standards in the industry." - Sammeer Pakvasa, MD & CEO Today, Eleganz boasts a team of 400 employees, across the country. Their largest project for a single client spans over 1.3 Million sqft. Their recent achievement includes completing 1 million sqft for one of the top IT companies in the country. With two state-of-the-art woodworking factories, Eleganz ensures that most of the production is done off-site, maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency. Under Sammeer Pakvasa's leadership, Eleganz Interiors Ltd. continues to set new benchmarks in the design and build industry, driven by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.