Ultra-luxury real estate: Selling homes that last generations

India's richest are shelling out upwards of Rs 1 lakh per sq foot for ultra luxury homes that they will hopefully retain for generations. Here's how the developers play the game to keep them exclusive
At the northern end of Worli, the outline of a vast new project is taking place. Christened 360 West, this mixed-use development in central Mumbai comprises a Ritz-Carlton hotel as well as residences managed by them. Apartments which start at ₹40 crore come with access to a pool, tennis courts, a gymnasium and spa, bowling alley and world-class restaurants.
(This story appears in the 26 July, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)