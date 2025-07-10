Leadership Change: Priya Nair takes over as HUL MD and CEO

Nair becomes the first woman CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever, succeeding Rohit Jawa, amid sluggish growth and rising market challenges
Hindustan Unilever, India’s largest consumer goods company, has announced the appointment of Priya Nair as MD and CEO replacing Rohit Jawa, who will step down.
Nair, who joined Hindustan Unilever in 1995, was heading Unilever’s Beauty and Wellbeing division since January 2024. Seen as a rising star in the Unilever’s deep managerial bench she is also a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive, a 13-member team tasked with running Unilever’s businesses across the globe.
At HUL she has been given a five-year tenure till 2030, subject to shareholder approval. She is also the first woman to lead the company.
Nair’s appointment comes at a time at a time when Hindustan Unilever has found the going tough in India’s consumer market. Sales growth during Jawa’s three-year tenure was anaemic with topline in the last three years rising by 5 percent a year to Rs 63,000 crore (primarily on account of price increases) and profitability up 6 percent a year to Rs10,600 crore during the same periods. Margins trended downwards to 23.5 percent from 24 percent.
The challenges that likely led to Jawa’s exit were acknowledged in Hindustan Unilever’s press release announcing the change.
"On behalf of the Board of HUL, I would like to thank Rohit for leading the business through tough market conditions and strengthening its foundations for success,” said Nitin Paranjpe, chairman, Hindustan Unilever.
Jawa’s tenure also saw HUL’s stock—the best performing in the last decade—register no growth in price. As a result its market cap remained stuck at Rs 550,000 crore between 2022 and 2025 after quadrupling in the decade before that. Jawa’s resignation was announced after the close of market hours.
To be sure, the 2022-25 period was also a time when low-ticket consumption hit a brick wall. For instance, sales of small entry level cars have declined as has the rate of growth for everyday items like ACs and refrigerators.
Nair, who in all likelihood was picked for her extensive India exposure, is well suited for the job. She has led both HUL’s home care business since 2014 as well as personal care portfolio since 2021. Her experience is likely to come in handy as HUL works on restoring volume growth in a market that has seen increasing competition from smaller and more nimble players.
She is likely to be helped by some green shoots of rising rural consumption and an income tax cut that may see urban consumers spending more on everything from soaps and shampoos to eating out and automobiles.
Jawa, who has been with Unilever for the last 37 years, also announced that he was leaving the company to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey. He did not elaborate.