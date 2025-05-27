India’s economy isn’t just about GDP charts or budget announcements; it’s also built by big companies like Reliance, HDFC Bank, and Tata that drive momentum every financial year. These are well-established, financially stable businesses, called blue-chip companies, that consistently deliver value and stability, both to shareholders and the broader economy.

From banking and technology to telecom and FMCG, their performance directly reflects the country’s industrial strength and market confidence. For investors, understanding these companies is about brand familiarity, reliable leadership, and long-term growth potential. In today’s post, we’ll take a closer look at some of the top blue-chip companies in India, which continue to shape industries, attract capital, and drive economic growth year after year.

Top 10 blue-chip companies in India by market cap

As of May 27, 2025, here’s the list of blue-chip companies on the National Stock Exchange based on their market cap:

Rank Blue-chip company Market capitalisation (in ₹ crore) 1 Reliance Industries Limited 19,27,294.75 2 HDFC Bank Limited 14,75,554.28 3 Tata Consultancy Services Limited 12,66,692.44 4 Bharti Airtel Limited 10,53,349.92 5 ICICI Bank Limited 10,30,662.05 6 State Bank of India 7,08,837.95 7 Infosys Limited 6,52,535.40 8 Bajaj Finance Limited 5,70,098.65 9 Hindustan Unilever Limited 5,59,907.60 10 ITC Limited 5,43,988.79

Here’s a brief look at some of the most established blue-chip companies that continue to lead Indian markets with consistent growth and development:

Reliance Industries

Established in: 1958

Sector: Conglomerate

Reliance Industries—India’s largest private sector corporation and multinational conglomerate—was founded in 1958 and has a market capitalisation of over ₹19 lakh+ crores. According to their report, Reliance’s gross revenue in FY2024 was over ₹10 lakh crore, which increased by 2.6 percent from 2023. The company operates across the energy, petrochemicals, retail, and telecommunications sectors.