Top 10 blue-chip companies in India by market cap

Discover what blue-chip companies are and explore the top 10 blue-chip stocks in India by market cap
India’s economy isn’t just about GDP charts or budget announcements; it’s also built by big companies like Reliance, HDFC Bank, and Tata that drive momentum every financial year. These are well-established, financially stable businesses, called blue-chip companies, that consistently deliver value and stability, both to shareholders and the broader economy.
From banking and technology to telecom and FMCG, their performance directly reflects the country’s industrial strength and market confidence. For investors, understanding these companies is about brand familiarity, reliable leadership, and long-term growth potential. In today’s post, we’ll take a closer look at some of the top blue-chip companies in India, which continue to shape industries, attract capital, and drive economic growth year after year.
As of May 27, 2025, here’s the list of blue-chip companies on the National Stock Exchange based on their market cap:
|Rank
|Blue-chip company
|Market capitalisation (in ₹ crore)
|1
|Reliance Industries Limited
|19,27,294.75
|2
|HDFC Bank Limited
|14,75,554.28
|3
|Tata Consultancy Services Limited
|12,66,692.44
|4
|Bharti Airtel Limited
|10,53,349.92
|5
|ICICI Bank Limited
|10,30,662.05
|6
|State Bank of India
|7,08,837.95
|7
|Infosys Limited
|6,52,535.40
|8
|Bajaj Finance Limited
|5,70,098.65
|9
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|5,59,907.60
|10
|ITC Limited
|5,43,988.79
Here’s a brief look at some of the most established blue-chip companies that continue to lead Indian markets with consistent growth and development:
Reliance Industries—India’s largest private sector corporation and multinational conglomerate—was founded in 1958 and has a market capitalisation of over ₹19 lakh+ crores. According to their report, Reliance’s gross revenue in FY2024 was over ₹10 lakh crore, which increased by 2.6 percent from 2023. The company operates across the energy, petrochemicals, retail, and telecommunications sectors.
Founded in 1994, HDFC Bank is among the top blue-chip companies in India. As a leading private sector bank, HDFC reported a consolidated net revenue of around ₹65,280 crores in December 2024. The bank offers multiple services, including home loans, commercial and rural banking, mutual fund investments, and others.
Headquartered in Mumbai, TCS is one of the leading global IT services and consulting firms. With a market cap of over ₹11,91,300 crore, TCS is renowned for its software development, AI, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital transformation, and more expertise. TCS serves clients across 55 countries in various leading industries.
Airtel is one of India’s largest communication solutions providers, with over 55 crore customers across 15 countries and is among the top three mobile operators in the world. From 5G mobile broadband to XStream Fiber, digital payments, and cloud services, Airtel plays a significant role in retail and telecommunications. Its market cap stands at around ₹9,81,500+ crores.
Similar to HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank is a popular private sector bank with a market cap of ₹9,25,800+ crore. It offers banking products and financial services to corporate and retail customers through cards, loans, investments, insurance, and special services. The bank has a strong presence globally, with subsidiaries in the UK and Canada and branches in several other countries.
SBI is India’s well-established public sector bank with an asset base of over ₹61 lakh crores and a customer base exceeding 50 crores. Through subsidiaries like SBI Life Insurance, SBI Card, and SBI Mutual Fund, it has built a solid financial ecosystem for its users. With a strong market cap of over ₹6,87,190 crore, SBI was ranked among the top 25 strongest brands globally in the Brand Finance Annual Report in 2024.
Infosys has grown as a global IT service and consulting leader, operating in 56 countries with more than 1,800 trusting clients. The company excels in services like data analytics and AI, digital process automation, digital supply chain, cybersecurity, and more. With 40+ years of service in the market, Infosys stands tall among the top blue-chip companies in India, with a market cap of ₹5,93,000+ crore.
Bajaj Finance has evolved into one of India's leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with a market cap of ₹5,47,000+ crore. Currently, Bajaj Finance has a customer base of nearly seven crore and offers services such as consumer finance, commercial lending, corporate funding, investments in mutual funds, and others.
As India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has 90+ years of heritage in the country. Formed by the merger of three Unilever subsidiaries in 1956, HUL was among the first foreign subsidiaries to offer its 10 percent equity to the Indian public. In FY 2023-24, HUL recorded a total turnover of ₹59,500+ crore, reflecting the high growth in the sector.
With a market cap of over ₹5,17,400 crore, ITC wraps up the list of top blue-chip companies in India. Established over a century ago, ITC Limited has grown into one of India's largest private sector conglomerates, which includes popular FMCG brands, luxury hotel chains, IT, agri-businesses, packaging and printing, and more. ITC Hotels was recognised as the 'Best Hotel Brand of the Year' in 2024.
1. Which are the top global blue-chip companies?
Apple, JP Morgan Chase, Walmart, Procter and Gamble, and Johnson and Johnson are among the globally recognised blue-chip companies with significant market performance.
2. What factors should be considered while investing in blue-chip stocks?
Before investing in blue-chip stocks, consider the company’s financial history, market position, past developments, future growth potential, and stability of earnings over the years.
3. What are the benefits of investing in blue-chip companies?
Blue-chip companies offer steady returns, regular dividends, and lower risk than smaller, newer ones. Their consistent track record can be helpful for long-term investment decisions.