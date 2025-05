A farmer carries a basket filled with cherries picked from an orchard on May 26, 2025, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India. Cherry harvesting gathered momentum across the Valley, and a bumper harvest is expected this season due to the favourable weather conditions. Cherry is being cultivated on around 2,800 hectares, and most of the produce is exported to metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.

Image: Waseem Andrabi/HT via Getty Images