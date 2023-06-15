Nifty 50 stocks list in 2023: Stock weightage, sectors and computation methodology





List of Nifty 50 stocks by stock weightage

Company & Stock Symbol Weightage Industry Reliance Industries (RELIANCE) 10.28% Oil & Gas HDFC Bank (HDFCBANK) 8.73% Financial Services ICICI Bank (ICICIBANK) 8.15% Financial Services Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) 5.88% Financial Services Infosys (INFY) 5.79% Information Technology Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) 4.15% Information Technology ITC (ITC) 4.83% FMCG Kotak Mahindra Bank (KOTAKBANK) 3.64% Financial Services Axis Bank (AXISBANK) 3.08% Financial Services Larsen & Toubro (LT) 3.28% Construction State Bank of India (SBIN) NA Financial Services Hindustan Unilever (HINDUNILVR) NA FMCG Bharti Airtel (BHARTIARTL) NA Telecommunication Bajaj Finance (BAJFINANCE) NA Financial Services Asian Paints (ASIANPAINT) NA Consumer Durables Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) NA Automobile Maruti Suzuki India (MARUTI) NA Automobile HCL Technologies (HCLTECH) NA Information Technology Sun Pharma (SUNPHARMA) NA Healthcare Titan Company (TITAN) NA Consumer Durables Adani Enterprises (ADANIENT) NA Metals & Mining Tata Steel (TATASTEEL) NA Metals & Mining Bajaj Finserv (BAJAJFINSV) NA Financial Services UltraTech Cement (ULTRACEMCO) NA Construction Materials NTPC (NTPC) NA Power IndusInd Bank (INDUSINDBK) NA Financial Services Power Grid Corporation (POWERGRID) NA Power JSW Steel (JSWSTEEL) NA Metals & Mining Tata Motors (TATAMOTORS) NA Automobile Nestle India (NESTLEIND) NA FMCG Hindalco Industries (HINDALCO) NA Metals & Mining Grasim Industries (GRASIM) NA Construction Materials Tech Mahindra (TECHM) NA Information Technology Adani Ports and SEZ (ADANIPORTS) NA Services Cipla (CIPLA) NA Healthcare Wipro (WIPRO) NA Information Technology Oil & Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) NA Oil & Gas HDFC Life Insurance Co. (HDFCLIFE) NA Financial Services SBI Life Insurance Co. (SBILIFE) NA Financial Services Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRREDDY) NA Healthcare Britannia Industries (BRITANNIA) NA FMCG Coal India (COALINDIA) NA Oil & Gas Tata Consumer Products (TATACONSUM) NA FMCG Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (APOLLOHOSP) NA Healthcare Eicher Motors (EICHERMOT) NA Automobile Divi's Laboratories (DIVISLAB) NA Healthcare Bajaj Auto (BAJAJ-AUTO) NA Automobile UPL (UPL) NA Chemicals Hero MotoCorp (HEROMOTOCO) NA Automobile Bharat Petroleum Corp. (BPCL) NA Oil & Gas

Exploring the weightage breakdown of key market segments

Sector Weightage FINANCIAL SERVICES 37.92% IT 13.01% OIL & GAS 12.07% FMCG 9.97% AUTOMOBILE 5.82% HEALTHCARE 3.70% METALS & MINING 3.43% CONSTRUCTION 3.28% CONSUMER DURABLES 3.22% POWER 2.00% TELECOM 2.56% CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS 1.90% CHEMICALS 0.44% SERVICES 0.69%

How is the Nifty 50 index computed?



Selection of Stocks: The first step is to select the stocks that will be included in the Nifty index. The NSE has specific eligibility criteria, such as liquidity, trading frequency, and market capitalisation, for the stocks to be considered. Free Float Market Capitalisation: The index calculation relies on the chosen stocks' free-float market capitalisation. Free float encompasses the shares actively tradable in the market, excluding those held by promoters, governments, or strategic investors. Market capitalisation is derived by multiplying the prevailing market price of each stock by its corresponding free float. Calculation of Index Value: The index value is calculated using the formula:



Index Value = (Sum of (Market Capitalisation of Stock * Free Float Factor) / Base Market Capitalisation) * Base Index Value



The free float factor represents the proportion of shares available for trading, and the base market capitalisation and base index value are reference values set at a specific base date.



Periodic Review: The composition of the Nifty 50 index is reviewed periodically by the NSE. If stocks no longer fulfil the eligibility criteria, they can be substituted with alternative stocks that meet the required criteria.







he Nifty 50 index holds significant importance within the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as a well-diversified index representing 50 carefully selected companies, providing insights into overall market conditions. Nifty’s value is calculated using the capitalisation method of free float. The index encompasses various sectors such as Financial Services, IT, FMCG, power, oil and gas, metal, construction, automobiles, chemicals, and so on.The Nifty 50 is a crucial stock market index comprising the 50 largest publicly traded companies listed on the NSE in India. It is widely regarded as a reliable gauge of the Indian equity market, measuring the broader market's performance. The index follows a methodology that weighs its constituents based on free-float market capitalisation, thereby reflecting the total market value of the stocks relative to a specific base period. Acting as a benchmark index, the Nifty 50 plays a fundamental role for investors, serving as a reference point for index and exchange-traded funds.Nifty Options and Futures trading is popular among traders in India, with Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) actively participating in Nifty trading. Nifty Options Trading expires every Thursday, offering traders opportunities to engage in derivatives trading strategies. Notable stocks within the Nifty 50 index include HDFC Bank, Reliance, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, and Adani Enterprises, with HDFC twins making significant contributions to the overall index performance.From industry giants to emerging powerhouses, we will explore the key players shaping India's economy and driving its growth. The Nifty 50 index, comprising the top 50 actively traded stocks on India's National Stock Exchange (NSE), is a barometer of the country's economic health and investor sentiment.Understanding the breakdown of weightage among different sectors offers valuable insights into the overall composition and performance of the market. By exploring the weightage distribution, investors and analysts can better understand the sectors that wield significant influence, enabling them to make informed decisions and capitalise on emerging opportunities.The Nifty 50 index is computed using the free float market capitalisation-weighted method. Here's a simplified explanation of how it works:The term "Nifty" refers to a stock market index established by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It derives its name from "NSE Fifty," indicating the inclusion of the top 50 stocks listed on the NSE. For a comprehensive understanding of the companies encompassed within this index, interested individuals can refer to the designated web page for further details.To invest in Nifty 50 , individuals can buy index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the performance of the Nifty 50 index. These funds can be purchased through a stockbroker or online trading platforms, providing exposure to the 50 major stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.While both Nifty 50 and Sensex are stock market indices in India, they differ in their composition. Nifty 50 represents the top 50 stocks listed on the NSE, whereas the Sensex represents the 30 stocks listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The selection criteria and weighting methodology are also different for these indices.