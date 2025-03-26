Renewable energy sector in India and top stocks by market capitalisation

Rising pollution levels and the constant depletion of natural resources have become pressing concerns in India today, and the environmental instability they lead to has caused plenty of controversies. The country’s high dependence on fossil fuels and its adverse impact on nature have naturally increased the demand for cleaner and greener energy sources. It’s the free market at work, and investors are participating in it to effect the change we all want to see.

According to the IMARC report, in 2024, the market valuation of renewable energy in India reached nearly $24 billion, with estimations indicating a growth to over $50 billion by 2033, growing at an annual rate of 8.1 percent. This steady rise reflects the country’s increasing investment in renewable energy stocks and infrastructure.

India now powers nearly half of its total electricity generation via renewable resources. The consumer and industrial adoption of solar, wind, hydro, and bio-energy, alongside growing investments in the brands' stocks in these industries, is reshaping the country’s energy landscape.

In this post, we’ll look at the list of renewable energy stocks and some leading government initiatives and schemes for clean energy solutions

List of renewable energy stocks

Here’s a list of leading renewable energy stocks based on the National Stock Exchange data, sourced on March 26, 2025.