Veena Solipuram: Redefining second acts in real estate

When Veena Solipuram stepped away from her IT career in 2004 to raise her children, she didn’t know she’d one day return to the workforce - let alone as a Director of Terminus, a real estate group, and one of the founders of Emerzhent, a property management company. Her story, marked by resilience, humility, and quiet determination, is one of late-stage reinvention - proof that leadership can bloom at any point in life.

Solipuram graduated in Computer Science from the University of Georgia in 1992 and spent the next decade building a career in software development. But in 2004, she chose to pause her professional life to focus on raising her family. “Those early years are irreplaceable,” she says. “I knew I wanted to be fully present.”

In 2007, the family relocated to India. What was meant to be a temporary move quickly took a turn when a legal dispute emerged around a family-owned plot of land. Solipuram’s husband, entrepreneur S.P. Reddy, took over the troubled real estate project. What followed was a ten-year battle - first with finances and then with brick and mortar. In the end, the project was completed and launched the beginnings of what would become Terminus Group, now a Hyderabad-based real estate powerhouse with over 6 million sq. ft. delivered and another 10 million in the pipeline.

Initially, Solipuram had no plans to enter the business. But as the company scaled, she noticed gaps in internal structure. “I realized my husband needed help, especially on the financial front,” she says. She began informally managing accounts in 2017 - her first step into a completely new industry.

Her formal journey began in 2018 starting as Personal Manager, before moving to the role of Accounts Manager the following year. “I didn’t jump straight into real estate development,” she recalls. “I started with numbers. That gave me visibility into how the business worked from the inside.” Her progression was swift but intentional - from managing correspondence and recruitment to overseeing financial planning and then company-wide operations.