Veena Solipuram: Redefining second acts in real estate

After a decade-long career break, Veena Solipuram returned not to her field, but to a new one entirely - rising from behind-the-scenes support to Director of one of Hyderabad's most dynamic real estate firms
When Veena Solipuram stepped away from her IT career in 2004 to raise her children, she didn’t know she’d one day return to the workforce - let alone as a Director of Terminus, a real estate group, and one of the founders of Emerzhent, a property management company. Her story, marked by resilience, humility, and quiet determination, is one of late-stage reinvention - proof that leadership can bloom at any point in life.
Solipuram graduated in Computer Science from the University of Georgia in 1992 and spent the next decade building a career in software development. But in 2004, she chose to pause her professional life to focus on raising her family. “Those early years are irreplaceable,” she says. “I knew I wanted to be fully present.”
In 2007, the family relocated to India. What was meant to be a temporary move quickly took a turn when a legal dispute emerged around a family-owned plot of land. Solipuram’s husband, entrepreneur S.P. Reddy, took over the troubled real estate project. What followed was a ten-year battle - first with finances and then with brick and mortar. In the end, the project was completed and launched the beginnings of what would become Terminus Group, now a Hyderabad-based real estate powerhouse with over 6 million sq. ft. delivered and another 10 million in the pipeline.
Initially, Solipuram had no plans to enter the business. But as the company scaled, she noticed gaps in internal structure. “I realized my husband needed help, especially on the financial front,” she says. She began informally managing accounts in 2017 - her first step into a completely new industry.
Her formal journey began in 2018 starting as Personal Manager, before moving to the role of Accounts Manager the following year. “I didn’t jump straight into real estate development,” she recalls. “I started with numbers. That gave me visibility into how the business worked from the inside.” Her progression was swift but intentional - from managing correspondence and recruitment to overseeing financial planning and then company-wide operations.
By 2022, Solipuram was appointed Director at Terminus Group. Along the way, she also launched Emerzhent, a property management firm that brought previously outsourced services like MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) in-house. “I saw inefficiencies and decided we could do it better ourselves,” she says. Today, Emerzhent manages over 300 personnel and services a growing list of high-end properties, including biotech labs and hotels.
Despite her rise, Solipuram is candid about the early challenges - particularly earning the trust of long-standing team members. “There was initially that sense of, ‘She’s the founder’s wife,’” she admits. “I didn’t engage with that. I just kept showing up and doing the work.” Her approach was rooted in consistency. “Trust isn’t built in one meeting - it builds slowly, decision by decision, interaction by interaction.”
One of her early leadership hurdles was instilling accountability in a space not known for it. “In IT, everything is structured - measurable goals, clear timelines. Real estate here was different. Deadlines were fluid, and expectations were vague.” Solipuram introduced milestone-based systems and wasn’t afraid to reassign work if teams underdelivered. “It wasn’t about punishing anyone. But if someone else delivers better, the message gets across.”
Her leadership style today is grounded, people-first, and non-political. “I lead by example. I’m not judgmental. I just focus on the work.” As a mentor, she’s become a quiet sounding board, especially for the company’s female employees. “Many women come to me with workplace issues - not knowing how to navigate grey zones, unclear delegation, or office politics. I try to help them zoom out, see the bigger picture.”
She’s especially proud of the changes she’s led to support working mothers. “We offer six months of paid maternity leave, hybrid work options, and we're building in upskilling programs,” she says. “Women can’t return to work if the workplace isn’t designed to let them succeed.”
Solipuram’s story is compelling not just because she changed careers or became a leader later in life - but because she did it with a sense of purpose, not ambition. “I didn’t need to work. I wanted to. For myself.” She speaks openly about the cultural messaging women of her generation absorbed. “There’s always been this sense of - ‘You don’t have to work, so why are you?’ But I wanted my kids to see that I contributed to something beyond the home.”
Asked what shaped her mindset, she credits her mother. “She was practical. She worked hard and treated me and my brothers the same. No restrictions for me because I was a girl. That mattered.”
She’s also deeply aware of how much the landscape has changed. “Today, women have so many more opportunities - so many resources to learn, to build, to lead. It’s a good time to try.”
And for those still hesitating to take the leap? Solipuram is clear: “Even if you fail, at least you tried. Regret is harder to live with than failure. Put in your effort - that’s what counts.”
She smiles, reflecting not on missed chances, but on what she’s built - and what’s still possible. “It doesn’t matter when you start. What matters is that you start. If you put in the effort, there’s always a way forward.”
For Solipuram, the message is simple: don’t wait for the perfect time, and don’t be afraid to start late. Whether you're returning to work after years away, switching industries, or launching something of your own - the best time to begin is when you're ready. “You don’t need permission. Just the will to try.”
