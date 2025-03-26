The quiet discipline behind one of India's fastest-rising developers

India's real estate sector is expected to reach US$ 1 trillion in market size by 2030, and contribute 13% to the country’s GDP by 2025. It is already the second-highest employment generator in the country, after the agriculture sector. In FY23, India’s residential property market witnessed the value of home sales reaching an all-time high of Rs. 3.47 lakh crore (US$ 42 billion), marking a robust 48% YoY increase. The retail landscape isn't far behind, with nearly 41 million sq. ft of retail developments set to be operational between 2024 and 2028 across the top 7 cities. In office spaces, gross leasing in India's top 7 markets surpassed the 60 million sq ft mark for the first time and according to Savills India, real estate demand for data centers is expected to increase by 15-18 million sq. ft. by 2025.

Despite this boom in development, demand continues to outpace supply - making India's real estate sector a magnet for investment. India’s real estate sector saw a three-fold increase in foreign institutional inflows, worth US$ 26.6 billion during 2017-2022, and private equity investments stood at US$ 3 billion in the first half of 2024.

Looking at these numbers, it’s hard to believe that just over a decade ago, investing in Indian real estate often meant signing up for stress, uncertainty, and heartbreak. For most homebuyers, it wasn’t just a transaction - it was the culmination of a lifetime’s savings. And all too often, it ended in delays, broken promises, or worse, unfinished projects.

Before RERA, trust was a luxury.

Developers faced little oversight. Timelines were fluid, funds were often misused, and buyers had almost no legal recourse when things went wrong. The industry operated on handshake deals and blind faith - more speculation than structure.