There is opportunity to create more jobs in the green energy economy: World Economic Forum's Espen Mehlum

Speaking about the WEF's recently released report Fostering Effective Energy Transition, Mehlum discusses the progress India has made in clean energy transition, and what more needs to be done
The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently released a report called Fostering Effective Energy Transition 2024, and the latest edition of the Energy Transition Index (ETI), which benchmarks 120 countries on the performance of their energy systems, in view of energy security, equity and sustainability.
India ranks 63rd on the index, up from rank 67 a year ago. On top is Sweden, followed by Denmark, Finland, Switzerland and France. China is ranked at number 17.
Transition readiness of countries has progressed, driven by regulations, political commitment, education, human capital and infrastructure. “While innovation growth has slowed, countries like India and China are leading in developing new energy solutions and technology, states the report, which was released on June 19.