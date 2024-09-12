How Powergrid is catching up with the renewable energy transition in India

In his first exclusive interview since taking over the largest electric power transmission utility in the country, RK Tyagi discusses the high-stakes projects under the Power Grid Corporation of India, and why the future of transmission will have India looking both inwards and at faraway lands
In January, Ravindra Kumar Tyagi took over as the chairperson and managing director (CMD) of the Power Grid Corporation of India (Powergrid), a public sector enterprise that is the backbone of the country’s electric grid. We are sitting in Tyagi’s office in Delhi a few weeks after the company announced a soft business quarter ending June 2024. Income was at Rs11,280 crore, from Rs11,258 crore the same quarter the preceding year, and profit after tax was at Rs3,724 crore in Q1FY25, up from Rs3,597 crore in the June-ended quarter the previous year. The expected topline increase in FY25 is four to five percent, and capex is an estimated Rs18,000 crore.