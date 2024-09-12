Retail Reloaded: Vivek Biyani's Broadway set to pave the way for a fresh outlook on the retail industry

With a content-to-consumer model, Broadway aims to bring together brands, content creators and consumers in a physical retail space, along with daily events and experiences
Earlier there were letters. Then came instant messaging. Earlier there were big screens. Then came OTT. Over time, everything from the way we communicate to the way we travel and how we perceive the world has transformed. The retail sector, too, has undergone massive change, starting from physical stores to online shopping with delivery guaranteed anywhere between one and seven days, and then to the advent of quick commerce. Broadway is another such transformation in the retail sector.