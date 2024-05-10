We are an independent brand with heritage, not a heritage brand: Radeshwer Davar of New Balance

US sportswear brand New Balance has made its first direct foray into India, opening three own stores in four months. The Boston-headquartered company, which has been operating through retail and distribution partners since 2016, set up its India subsidiary in 2022, and operationalised it recently, starting with its first Indian store in Hyderabad in February and following it up with another in Pune in March. On May 4, New Balance, which posted revenues of $6.5 billion in 2023, opened its first outlet in Mumbai, on Linking Road, and is expected to launch another in the city shortly. Country Manager Radeshwer Davar spoke to Forbes India about the company’s plans for India. Edited excerpts: