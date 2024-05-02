How Todd Boehly uses Warren Buffet's playbook to build his sports and entertainment empire

It’s just after sunset ahead of one of Hollywood’s biggest events—the 81st annual Golden Globe awards—and billionaire investor Todd Boehly, the 50-year-old co-founder and CEO of $70 billion (assets) Eldridge Industries, is heading to the venue. Dressed in a black Henley and blue jeans, he bypasses the red carpet and breezes past security on his way to the international ballroom of the Beverly Hilton, where the team at Dick Clark Productions awaits. Inside, 20 video cameras and an array of stage lights are strategically stationed to ensure they can quickly zoom onto the faces of the night’s A-list attendees, whose names are plastered on large white cardboard cutouts positioned around the banquet tables. Taylor Swift is centre right. Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Bradley Cooper are to the left of the main stage, while Pedro Pascal and Timothée Chalamet are seated to their right. Onstage, a non-cardboard Kate Beckinsale is wearing sparkly platform sneakers while rehearsing her presenter lines with Don Cheadle.Boehly seems oblivious to the bustle as a staffer goes over details of the next night’s agenda. A shrill ring from his phone interrupts: A prominent actor/producer is fuming over his assigned table.With his graying blond hair slicked to the side, Boehly pauses and looks up. “I have teams that handle this stuff,” he says, dismissing the microcrisis. “Hollywood is wondering what the future is right now. If anything, this is a good sign that we’re on the way back.”