A growth tip for founders: Maybe don't accept funds from family

Entrepreneurs from Jeff Bezos to Michael Dell have turned to family and friends for initial cash, but few startups go on to become Amazon or Dell Technologies. In fact, accepting that informal infusion may short-circuit what many young companies need most: growth.

Founders who depend on investment from parents, family members, or close friends are less apt to take risks and grow more slowly than when funding comes from an outside source like venture capital firms or angel investors, finds research by Brian Baik, an assistant professor at Harvard Business School.

Examining detailed data from Norway, researchers show that rates of return for family investors were 7.5 percentage points lower than those for comparable professional investors.

Baik designed a working paper to investigate why, and his conclusions reflect the complex psychology of friends-and-family relationships. Family investors are driven by a desire to help and protect their relatives and close friends from financial danger, he explains. Entrepreneurs, in turn, could fear losing a parent’s retirement savings or damaging a close relationship.

